Names of 2 killed in Texas chemical plant leak released

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Thursday released the names of two workers who died in a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant that also injured dozens of others.

Dustin Day, 36, and Shawn Kuhleman, 32, died after about 100,000 pounds (45,359 kilograms) of a mixture that primarily included acetic acid was released in the leak that started Tuesday evening at LyondellBasell’s La Porte complex.

The cause of their deaths was still pending, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Thirty other workers were taken to hospitals and two were still there on Thursday, LyondellBasell said in a statement.

The company said the cause of the leak is under investigation and that it is cooperating with the authorities. The chemicals involved in the leak can severely burn skin and are toxic if inhaled, according to officials.

The leak occurred inside a unit that produces acetic acid and had been shut down for planned maintenance. The acetic acid produced in the unit meets food grade requirements for shipping in the food industry and is also used in textiles, plastic bottles and other chemicals.