Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released.

They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez, 43; Briana Rodriguez, 22; and Emilio Rodriguez, 20.

Autopsies were expected to be performed Saturday on the bodies. Police have not said specifically who did the shooting but indicated it was the person found inside the house.

Police responding to reports of gunfire early Friday found three of the victims on the ground outside the house in Oak Forest, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Chicago.

At the time, the suspect was believed to be inside the home. Officers surrounded the house before a child came outside. Smoke then was seen coming from the house and flames appeared in a front window, police said.

The body of the fourth person was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Video on a neighbor’s doorbell camera appeared to show a man shooting three people outside while a fourth person runs away, WLS-TV reported.

The man then can be seen going inside the home, according to the television station.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

