Nasdaq jumps 3.7%, most in nearly a year, as Big Tech surges

Investors were relieved to see that long-term interest rates were falling in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.54% after trading above 1.60% a day earlier. Higher bond yields tend to pull money away from high-priced stocks like technology companies, which have been soaring through the pandemic.

Financial sector stocks, which had benefited from the rise in bond yields, were lagging the rest of the market. Bank of America fell 1.1%, while American Express slid 2.8%. Banks tend to do well when interest rates are rising because they get to charge higher rates on loans.

Yields have been climbing with rising expectations for growth and the inflation that could follow. Higher yields put downward pressure on stocks generally, in part because they can steer away dollars that might have gone into the stock market into bonds instead. That makes investors less willing to pay such high prices for stocks, especially those that look the most expensive, such as technology stocks.

“We're going through a regime change and it’s not dissimilar to what we saw last year,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “Now we’re seeing the reverse of that and an abrupt move like that creates an environment in which investors start to worry about valuations.”