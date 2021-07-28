Nashville: Feds charge 9 with violent crime gang conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities announced Wednesday that nine people face charges of a racketeering conspiracy through a string of violent gang activity in the Nashville area, alleging their involvement in killings, kidnappings, assaults, robberies and large-scale drug distribution.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart detailed the 60-count, second superseding indictment, which prosecutors say describes the organizational structure of M-13 and the subunit operating in Nashville since at least 2014.

The indictment alleges a gang conspiracy in seven slayings in 2016 and 2017 in Nashville, all of them shootings. It said the most recent occurred in September 2017 in which suspected gang members are charged with luring someone to a meeting in the city, fatally shooting him and burning a car with the victim's body in the trunk.

Metro Nashville Police have said the victims also included a person found dead in a field, others shot in moving cars from other cars, a person killed in a strip mall parking lot, another shot while driving away from an argument at a convenience store, and two others in the parking lot of an apartment complex.