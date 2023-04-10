On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Nashville officials are poised to vote to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues over their gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting.

» The nation’s top health official says a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America.” And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra isn't ruling out defying the judge’s order if necessary.

» China’s military has declared it is “ready to fight” after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week.

» French local authorities say the death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps has risen to six, including two mountain guides.

» King Charles III will be taking a shortcut and a smoother ride to Westminster Abbey, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest coronation that will include some modern touches.

» In sports, Jon Rahm won the Masters, the Boston Bruins made history on the ice, the NBA wrapped up the regular season setting the stage for postseason play, the Tampa Bay Rays continued their torrid start to the season, the Yankees used the long ball to post a win, the Pirates will be without one of their stars for a while and Odell Beckham Jr. has a home for the 2023 NFL season.

» For “Star Wars” lovers, new entertainment is a little less far, far away. Lucasfilm announced Friday three new live-action films in the franchise at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

» Audiences said let’s go to the movie theater for “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” this weekend. The animated offering from Universal and Illumination powered up with $204.6 million in its first five days in North American theaters, including $146.4 million over the weekend.