NatGeo's ‘Secrets of the Whales’ surfaces little-known facts

In an arena where male voices dominate the narration of nature documentaries, Weaver majestically glides the journeys of the whales as the documentary gives viewers a fish-eyed view to some of the world’s largest creatures. Weaver was asked personally by Cameron, who directed her in 2009’s “Avatar,” to lend her voice.

“Frankly, I realized I knew so little, really, about whales and really nothing under the surface about who they were and how they lived,” said Weaver. “It still takes my breath away to even think about some of these very, very intimate family stories we learned. It changes your whole perspective about who whales are.”

Cameron and Weaver will join forces again for more underwater adventures for the upcoming sequels to “Avatar,” the highest grossing film in history. The filmmaker, who said he has “everything in the bag,” has already wrapped filming for both the second and third installments, with “Avatar 2” expected to appear late next year.

“We drop the first film in December of '22, which I know sounds like an eternity. For me, it sounds like an on-coming train in a tunnel,” said Cameron.