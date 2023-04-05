On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The Midwest continued to deal with severe weather weather across the Midwest and South, while the East was seeing unseasonably warm weather and the West was unusually cold.
» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won new pledges of military and economic cooperation on a state visit to staunch ally Poland.
» Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, who is being sought for war crimes for deporting children from Ukraine, says they were taken for their safety and Moscow is coordinating with international organizations to return them to their families.
» Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday repealing Michigan's abortion ban from 1931 that made it a crime to assist in an abortion.
» Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed a bill that bans all gender-affirming care for minors in the state, joining at least 12 other states that have enacted laws restricting or banning such care.
» President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday accord.
» First lady Jill Biden will represent the U.S. at the coronation of King Charles III next month, President Joe Biden told the royal during a Tuesday call, the White House said. No sitting U.S. president has ever attended a British royal coronation.
» Republican state Rep. Dan Knodl has won an open Wisconsin Senate seat, creating a GOP supermajority in the chamber that could be used to impeach Gov. Tony Evers and other office holders.
» Klaus Teuber, creator of the beloved Catan board game in which players compete to establish settlements on a fictional island, has died after a brief illness, according to a statement from his family. He was 70.
