National Archives seeks Trump probe; Biden moves on drug prices; Bob Saget's cause of death

Today is Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Record-breaking temperatures yield a heat advisory for Southern California from now until the Super Bowl on Sunday. We're also tracking some snow showers in the Great Lakes and Northeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Texas Republicans Trump

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Conroe, Texas. 

Report: Archives asks Justice to probe Trump record handling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former President Donald Trump violated federal law in the handling of documents.

The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm the report.

The referral followed several Post stories chronicling how then-President Trump dealt with documents, including tearing them up. In one report, since confirmed by the National Archives, the agency arranged the transport of 15 boxes of documents from the Mar-a-Lago property in Florida after Trump's representatives discovered them and notified the archives.

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable meeting with CEOs of electric utilities in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington. 

Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

Biden is traveling on Thursday to Culpeper, Virginia, where White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will call attention to the “unacceptable” cost of medications.

“We need to act to stop the abuse of American families," she said.

Bob Saget

Bob Saget's family has released a statement on the cause of his death last month in Florida, citing authorities saying the actor-comedian died from an accidental blow to the head. 

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

The comedian and “Full House” star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He'd performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former President Donald Trump violated federal law in the handling of documents.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is trying to jump-start progress on his stalled domestic agenda by refocusing attention on one of his most popular proposals, limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

MOSCOW (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat urged Russia on Thursday to defuse tensions over Ukraine and take the path of diplomacy even as thousands of Russian troops engaged in sweeping maneuvers in Belarus as part of a military buildup near Ukraine that has fueled Western fears of an invasion.

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Republicans blame the Republican National Committee. The RNC blames two Republican House members. They blame former President Donald Trump. And Trump blames Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

WASHINGTON (AP) — States are being given the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded stations every 50 miles (80 kilometers) along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A toxicologist testified at the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights that it wasn't drug use, heart disease nor an agitated state known as “excited delirium” that caused Floyd's death after officers pinned him to the pavement in May 2020.

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was sentenced to 16 years in prison as part of a plea deal that threw out murder charges.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

A country music singer who was a finalist on TV's “American Idol” is accused of barreling into a man with his pickup and running over him in what his lawyer called a terrible accident.

BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen soared effortlessly and nearly perfectly five times during his “Rocketman” performance.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Under a baking California sun, Roger Goodell knew the heat was coming.

BINGO!

IMAGE OF THE DAY

Colombia Daily Life

A boy reaches out to touch a pigeon at Bolivar Square, in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 10

Today in history: Feb. 10

In 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States, a…

Today in sports history: Feb. 10

Today in sports history: Feb. 10

In 1971, former infielder Bill White becomes the first Black announcer in MLB history, signing to join the New York Yankees WPIX broadcast tea…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

