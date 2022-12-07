National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, classified documents found at Trump storage site, and more top news

Here's a look at some top and trending stories for today, Dec. 7:

Hawaii remembrance draws handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor joined about 2,500 members of the public at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago.

The audience sat quietly during a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941.

Sailors aboard the USS Daniel Inouye stood along the rails of the guided missile destroyer while it passed both by the grassy shoreline where the ceremony was held and the USS Arizona Memorial to honor the survivors and those killed in the attack. Ken Stevens, a 100-year-old survivor from the USS Whitney, returned the salute.

Read the full story here:

Classified documents found at Trump storage site in Florida

Two documents with classified markings were found in a Florida storage unit during a search by a team hired by former President Donald Trump's lawyers, a person familiar with the situation told CNN.

Those documents were handed over to the FBI. No other documents with classified markings were found during a search of four of Trump's properties, the source said.

The discovery of the documents was first reported by The Washington Post.

The team of two searched Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club, an office location in Florida, and the storage unit where the two documents were found and where the General Services Administration had shipped Trump's belongings after he left the White House.

Read more about it here:

Peru's president tries to dissolve Congress, gets arrested

Peru's President Pedro Castillo has been detained by police in capital city Lima, a source with knowledge of the case told CNNE, after lawmakers voted to oust Castillo in a tumultuous day for the South American nation.

Vice President Dina Boluarte is expected to be sworn in as the new President of Peru, but would need to gain cross party support to be able to govern.

A majority of 101 members in Peru's 130-person congress voted to impeach the embattled Castillo on Wednesday afternoon, following an attempt earlier in the day by Castillo to dissolve the body and install an emergency government.

Castillo's call for parliamentary elections to work on a new constitution earlier in the day had prompted a string of cabinet resignations, fiery reactions from top officials and condemnation from regional neighbors.

Find out more about it here:

***

Here's some more of today's trending topics:

Baker Mayfield in

Von Miller out

Moore v. Harper

Whitey Bulger