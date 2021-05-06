National Teacher of Year focuses on individual student needs

Her students formed a garden club called “Gnomies” to care for the space, along with a mini farmer’s market that runs on donations and sends students home with fresh produce.

“You can imagine what it means to be a child who doesn’t experience a whole lot of success in the classroom but then to go and learn outside all the time in the garden,” she said. “It’s fun for them, and it’s fun for teachers.”

Thanks to her students, Urtubey picked up a new nickname: “Ms. Earth-to-bey,” as a play on her last name. Nowadays, they just call her Ms. Earth.

“It’s by far the most prestigious award that I’ve ever been awarded," she said of the nickname.

Urtubey’s garden and the way it connected with the community and helped her students grow was among the factors the selection committee cited in naming her Teacher of the Year.

Urtubey is in her first year at new school: Kermit R. Booker, Sr. Innovative Elementary School in Las Vegas, where she’s planning to launch another garden. As Teacher of the Year, a yearlong advocacy role, she said she plans to promote for “a joyous and just education,” where students feel they’re understood and teachers work with families and communities to address injustices, bias, racism and a lack of access to resources.

The winner of the award is usually recognized by the president at a White House ceremony each spring, but that’s been postponed for the second year because of the pandemic. The Council of Chief State School Officers says it will work with the White House to schedule a ceremony for Urtubey and the 2020 winner, Tabatha Rosproy of Kansas, when it’s safe to do so.

