Native American health clinics offering vaccine to visitors

“Many sites have prioritized their 16- and 17-year-olds for the Pfizer vaccine in an attempt to get kids vaccinated and return to school,” said Dr. Julianna Reece, chief medical officer for the Albuquerque-area Indian Health Service that covers portions of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas and Utah.

The Indian Health Service has administered more than 940,000 total vaccine doses across the U.S. and plans to hit the million-dose mark before April.

“As we have been successful in vaccinating the high risk groups, there are a lot of local sites that have been able to expand access to vaccination to include those with close social and economic ties with our tribal communities,” Clark said in a media briefing by telephone. “This is an important part of our effort to achieve community immunity.”

More than 80,000 people in the Indian Health Service's Navajo-area unit have been fully vaccinated since the pandemic began. The service unit primarily covers the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, and the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe. Other Native Americans and non-Natives also receive service at the Navajo-area health facilities.