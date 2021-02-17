Native Americans embrace vaccine, virus containment measures

The Navajo Nation recently lifted weekend lockdowns so that residents could be vaccinated. So far, the Indian Health Service has administered more than 90,000 doses in the Navajo-area region. With support from the federal government, the tribe hopes to hit 100,000 by the end of this week.

“Everyone is knocking down the door trying to get a vaccine,” said the Navajo Nation's health director, Dr. Jill Jim.

In North Carolina, a major reason why members of the Cherokee tribe have not hesitated in stepping forward to get the vaccine is their hospital. Some Native American tribes rely on health care facilities owned and managed by the Indian Health Service, but the Eastern Band took over its health system in 2002.

Inside the lobby of the hospital built in 2015, “Ni-hi tsa-tse-li,” one of the Eastern Band's guiding principles, greets guests. In Cherokee, it translates to, “It belongs to you.”

The move helped mend a once fractured relationship between providers and patients. The strong bonds between them have paved the way for acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Many of our health care providers have been here for 10, 20 years,” Dr. Rick Bunio, the tribe’s Clinical Director said. “The community trusts them.”