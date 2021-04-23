Navajo students describe pandemic struggles to Jill Biden

Across the Navajo Nation, students have been learning remotely, some given flash drives with schoolwork or paper packets if they have no access to computers. The tribe has maintained strict COVID-19 restrictions after having one of the country’s highest per-capita infection rates early on in the pandemic.

School buses have become Wi-Fi hotspots and delivered food to students’ homes or a central location when they couldn’t navigate dirt roads that turn into a muddy, rutted mess when it rains or snows.

The students told Biden about their communities and what they’ve learned about their strengths and weaknesses in the past year, Tohtsoni said. They also talked about ways to stay connected with teachers and friends without being able to see them in person, how to combat isolation and how to maintain their mental health.

Biden said she feels for students who have struggled during the pandemic with losing loved ones, attending classes via Zoom, and finding a sense of community while away from their classmates. She encouraged them to keep journals.