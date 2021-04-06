Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Talley said investigators will determine as much as they can, including why the suspect went back to the base.

“(I) don’t know his mental status at the time, and we’re certainly going to find all that out,” he said.

The brigadier general said the facility where the shooting took place was not under his command. He declined to identify the facility more specifically or describe the work that was done there.

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.

The base is a huge economic driver in the region, drawing scientists, military personnel and their families. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor noted that various defense contractors are located near Fort Detrick and that it wouldn't be unusual for a member of the military to be off base and working with a private firm that does business with the U.S. government.