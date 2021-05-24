Navy says it's charting a new course after rash of problems

“It’s wearing out the Navy, the crews, their personnel, their families,” said Matt Caris, a defense analyst at Avascent, a consulting firm in Washington, who said investments are needed in sailors, maintenance and new ships.

The Navy has acknowledged problems in the shipbuilding programs, while having success in others, including submarines.

But aging ships — 60% of today’s fleet was commissioned in 2001 or before — has caused maintenance and operation costs to grow at a time when the Navy wants to spend on new ships and research. It would take 4.1% in annual funding growth to boost the fleet to 355 ships within about a decade while meeting other obligations including investments in shipyards, Gilday said.

Speaking at Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works on a recent afternoon, Gilday insisted things are getting better. The length of time that ships were delayed has declined by 80% at public shipyards and 60% at private yards compared to where things were 18 months ago, Gilday said.

And even those ships that suffered delays and cost overruns hold potential. The stealthy Zumwalt destroyer built at Bath Iron Works will be the first naval vessel equipped with hypersonic missiles, he said.

“I’m not saying that we’re satisfied with where we are,” Gilday said. “What I will say is that I think that certainly the trends are headed in the right direction.”

