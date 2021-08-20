Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld described the horrific crime scene during the trial and said evidence that included photos, surveillance video, bullet fragments, a knife and other items found during searches of Isaak’s home and vehicle led to the defendant.

Prosecutors presented the case as a puzzle in which all of the pieces pointed to Isaak, including a knife found in his clothes washer, gun parts found in his freezer and the security camera footage tracking his pickup.

BCI Supervisory Special Agent Arnie Rummel testified that investigators were not able to determine a possible motive, but that isn’t a requirement for a conviction.

The defense maintained that authorities overlooked numerous possible suspects. Isaak’s attorneys also questioned the sourcing, collection and processing of evidence; said some testimony doesn’t match police reports; and questioned the absence of visible blood on the clothing of a person seen in security camera footage leaving RJR the morning of the killings.

Prosecutors last week showed security camera footage from numerous businesses that authorities say tracks Isaak’s white pickup from Mandan to Washburn the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they say indicates the killer planned out the attack.