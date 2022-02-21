NBA All-Star game excitement, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and more of today's trending topics

Here are some trending topics for today, Feb. 21.

NBA All-Star Game

His team needed one basket to win, and James spun back and shot a high-arcing fadeaway over a double-team that arrived just a second late. The ball went through the basket, the crowd, including his closest friends, washed totally over in another signature sequence.

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 163-160 Sunday in Cleveland, James authoring the flawless final sentences of an All-Star weekend that he unsurprisingly dominated.

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland get engaged

James Gunn is looking to secure the ultimate contract with Jennifer Holland.

"The Suicide Squad" director posted a photo of Holland sporting an engagement ring on his verified Instagram account over the weekend.

The pair have been dating since 2015. Holland is also the star of the series he created, "Peacemaker."

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognized the area’s independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, or even whether, troops would enter Ukraine. But it brought swift promises of new sanctions from the U.S. and other Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a military conflict they have portrayed as near-inevitable.

