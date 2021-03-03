NBA star's trustee vote shows race fight in South Carolina

“We’ve got to make our faculty and staff resemble the population of the state, you know. And I think we have to do the same thing with the students,” English said.

About 10% of students are Black at the University of South Carolina's main campus in Columbia.

Several Republicans did not return messages asking why they voted against English, But when the race was still contested, some worried about Twitter posts English has since deleted supporting efforts to change the names of campus buildings away from segregationists or other historically divisive people, including former U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.

English said in a statement he will always support students using their voices to make change. But as a trustee, he would listen, then eventually defer to the Legislature. The body must approve any changes in buildings named for people under a law passed in 2000 when the Confederate flag was removed from a pole atop the Statehouse dome.

One of the newer African American lawmakers in the House said conservatives’ idea of diversity is allowing one or two Black candidates to rise to the forefront whether or not Democrats want that person.