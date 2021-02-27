NBA veteran Jeremy Lin says he was called 'coronavirus' on the court. The NBA is investigating.

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin will not be naming the person who called him "coronavirus" while he was playing basketball.

Lin, who plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League, or minor league, affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, tweeted Saturday that he will not be "naming or shaming anyone" after sharing the racism he experienced.

"What good does it do in this situation for someone to be torn down?" Lin said. "It doesn't make my community safer or solve any of our long-term problems with racism."

"Instead, if you want to truly help, look for the Asian kid that has no one to speak up for him when he's bullied," he said. "Look for the Asian American groups that are experiencing poverty but getting overlooked."

The G League is investigating the incident, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.