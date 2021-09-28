NBC dominates in premiere week for TV's broadcast networks

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC opened the new television season with a dominant week against its rivals, and it wasn't just football that was responsible.

The network's Sunday night football franchise was by far last week's most-watched prime time program, as it traditionally is each fall. But NBC said it was the first time it won television's fall premiere week in 20 years when only entertainment programming — and not sports — is taken into account.

NBC's Wednesday night slate of “Chicago” dramas is potent, particularly for younger viewers. The network also touted its new series “Ordinary Joe,” which more than doubled its premiere night audience when delayed and digital viewing is taken into account.

CBS' long-running favorite “NCIS” was the week's most popular scripted series, the Nielsen company said.

With Broadway shows just opening up again after most were dark for more than a year because of COVID-19, Sunday night's Tony Awards tanked in the ratings with just 2.75 million viewers. The four-hour show was split between CBS and Viacom streaming service Paramount+.