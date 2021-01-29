NBCUniversal vows auditions for actors with disabilities

“The two of them together, standing up and saying, ‘This will happen, this will be done,’ puts pressure on the rest of the industry," said Grubba, who uses a leg brace because of childhood spinal cord damage. "This is a massive win for this community and for inclusion, and hopefully for all the people who have been in this industry many, many years without ever getting opportunities.”

The growing pressure on movie and TV makers to give women, people of color and the LGBTQ community greater representation may have increased awareness of one of the country’s largest and overlooked minority groups, Ruderman said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 26% of the U.S. population has some form of disability. Their near-invisibility on screen, both as characters and actors, influences how the community is perceived, Ruderman said.

“Not seeing people who have disabilities in film and on TV does impact society, it does shape attitudes,” he said. Three decades since passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, unemployment remains high among people with disabilities and ”a lot of that has to do with stigma.”

”I don’t think you can mandate through legislation how people feel. But I think that entertainment can change the way people feel,” Ruderman said.