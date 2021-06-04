NC county removes Coca-Cola machines after company's CEO criticizes new Georgia voting law

The Surry County Board of Commissioners has voted to remove 12 Coca-Cola vending machines from the county's office buildings because the company's chief executive officer criticized Georgia's new election law.

Surry County, with a population of around 74,000, is north of Yadkin County on the Virginia border in northwest North Carolina.

On May 17, the Republican commissioners voted 2-2, with one commissioner abstaining. Under the board's parliamentary rules, Commissioner Larry Johnson's vote to abstain counted as a "yes" vote because he didn't state a reason for abstaining, Commissioner Eddie Harris said.

The commissioners' official vote tally was 3-2 to approve the ban, Harris said.

"It's a reflection of corporate America trying to affect public policy," Harris told the Journal on Thursday. "These unelected CEOs are trying to change the political dynamics of this country."

"And I don't think they should be able to do that," he said. "They need to stick to trying to sell their products and be more respectful to all of their customers."