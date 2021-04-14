NCAA says it 'firmly and unequivocally' supports transgender student-athletes

"Every child deserves the love and support of the family and community. Dangerous proposals around the country are putting transgender young people at risk. The harm is real and is felt very personally by transgender kids just trying to live their lives as who they really are," said Deputy Executive Director Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen in a statement. "The NCAA is making it clear that their Board of Governors supports transgender athletes, and the board should hold those states passing these harmful laws accountable."