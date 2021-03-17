NCAA teams hit by COVID pauses take hope from antibodies

“While you can become reinfected with COVID, and it looks like new variants may be able to evade some of the immune response, reinfections are not that frequent,” said Dr. Tara Kirk Sell, a former Olympic swimmer and an assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering at Johns Hopkins. “I'd imagine players who have had COVID-19 are less likely to get it now.”

Nobody knows quite how effective antibodies are, nor how long they last. But recent research suggests someone who has recovered from COVID-19 has a measure of immunity for eight months, possibly longer.

That could be good news for nearly half the field, and especially good for Baylor, Florida State, Drexel, Grand Canyon, Iona and Norfolk State. Those six schools endured two pauses; the Gaels of coach Rick Pitino went 16 days during one and 51 days during the other, the longest that any team was inactive this season.

Those who got the virus felt lousy for days or weeks. When they came back, it often took several games for teams to get their legs — and lungs — back in shape.