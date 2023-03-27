Here's a recap of Sunday's NCAA basketball tournament action, including game stories, the updated brackets, a photo gallery of top pics and more. Plus, a look ahead to today's women's action.
TOP STORIES
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net after defeating Creighton in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.
AP Photo/Mike Stewart
Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door
Everyone's heard of UConn. All these other guys? They'll need name tags at the Final Four.
When they travel to Houston next week to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball's grand finale, the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year.
If the unfamiliar names — to say nothing of the seedings — are any indication, fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America's favorite basketball tournament and turned March Madness into a total free-for-all, all the way to the last weekend.
There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a pair of 5 seeds in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn. The combined seed total of the four teams is 23, the second-highest total since the seeding began in 1979. This marks the first time that not a single top-3 seed made it.
No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 6:09 p.m. ET | CBS
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 8:49 p.m. ET | CBS
Read the full story here: Game coverage: MEN WOMEN THE BRACKETS TODAY'S SCHEDULE All times Eastern
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State | 9 p.m. | ESPN
PHOTOS OF THE DAY
Photos: Scenes from Sunday's Elite Eight action
Miami forward Norchad Omier shoots over Texas guard Marcus Carr in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Texas watches during their loss against Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates with the trophy after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Miami head coach Jim Larranaga celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice sits in the locker room after their loss against Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice sheds a tear in the locker room after their loss against Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) comes down with the rebound against San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks the ball against San Diego State in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dunks the ball against San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with an official in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game against San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman (55) reacts to losing to San Diego State after a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
Creighton guard Francisco Farabello watches players react after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Timothy D. Easley
San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half of a Elite 8 college basketball game in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley throws paper after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State, in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the arms of his team after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is hoisted in the air by his team after a Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!