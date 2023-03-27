Here's a recap of Sunday's NCAA basketball tournament action, including game stories, the updated brackets, a photo gallery of top pics and more. Plus, a look ahead to today's women's action.

TOP STORIES

Final Four newcomers: Grab your name tag at the door

Everyone's heard of UConn. All these other guys? They'll need name tags at the Final Four.

When they travel to Houston next week to play for the national title, Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball's grand finale, the first time since 1970 that three first-timers all showed up in the same year.

If the unfamiliar names — to say nothing of the seedings — are any indication, fans might look back on 2022-23 as the season when true parity finally sunk down deep into the bones of America's favorite basketball tournament and turned March Madness into a total free-for-all, all the way to the last weekend.

There will be no No. 1 seed at the Final Four for the first time since 2011. Instead, there will be a 9 seed in Florida Atlantic, a pair of 5 seeds in SDSU and Miami, and a 4 seed in UConn. The combined seed total of the four teams is 23, the second-highest total since the seeding began in 1979. This marks the first time that not a single top-3 seed made it.

The Final Four

Saturday's games

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic | 6:09 p.m. ET | CBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Miami (Fla.) | 8:49 p.m. ET | CBS

Read the full story here:

***

Game coverage:

MEN

WOMEN

***

THE BRACKETS

***

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

All times Eastern

WOMEN

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Maryland | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Virginia Tech vs. No. 3 Ohio State | 9 p.m. | ESPN

***

PHOTOS OF THE DAY

Photos: Scenes from Sunday's Elite Eight action