 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Nearly $1 billion settlement expected in condo collapse that killed 98

  • Updated
  • 0

A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, an attorney said Wednesday.

Harley S. Tropin announced the $997 million settlement during a hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.

Earlier this year, Hanzman had approved an $83 million settlement to compensate people who suffered economic losses such as condominium units and personal property. A key question from the beginning has been how to allocate money from the property’s sale, insurance proceeds and damages from lawsuits among wrongful death cases and property claims.

The 12-story Champlain Towers South condiminium collapsed abruptly in the early-morning hours of June 24, almost instantly destroying dozens of individual condo units and burying victims under tons of rubble. Rescuers spent weeks carefully digging through mountains of concrete, first to find survivors and later to recover the remains of those who died. A total of 98 people were killed.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia pounds vital port of Odesa, targeting supply lines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News