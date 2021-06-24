 Skip to main content
Nearly 100 remain missing after Florida condo collapse
Video shows fire and rescue workers trying to save survivors after a condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida.

Nearly 100 people are still missing after a beachfront condo building partially collapsed Thursday outside Miami.

The collapse killed at least one person and trapping others in the tower that resembled a giant fractured dollhouse, with one side sheared away.

Dozens of survivors were pulled out, and rescuers kept up a desperate search for more. A wing of the 12-story building in the community of Surfside came down with a roar around 1:30 a.m. By late evening, nearly 100 people were still unaccounted for, authorities said, raising fears that the death toll could climb sharply. Officials did not know how many were in the tower when it fell.

"The building is literally pancaked," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive."

Hours after the collapse, searchers were trying to reach a trapped child whose parents were believed to be dead. In another case, rescuers saved a mother and child, but the woman's leg had to be amputated to remove her from the rubble, Frank Rollason, director of Miami-Dade emergency management, told the Miami Herald.

