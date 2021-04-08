Nearly 20% in US fully vaccinated as nations hit records for virus cases, deaths

Nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check. In the United States, Michigan has averaged more than 7,000 new cases a day. Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get shots.
Brazil this week became just the third country, after the U.S. and Peru, to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000. India hit a peak of almost 127,000 new cases in 24 hours, and Iran set a new coronavirus infection record for the third straight day, reporting nearly 22,600 new cases.
The U.S. has now fully vaccinated nearly 20% of its adult population, and New Mexico became the first state to get shots in the arms of 25% of its residents — milestones that are still far off for many hard-hit countries. Read more:
- A patchwork of advice was emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union's drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder while reiterating the vaccine is safe and effective.
- A Colorado mass vaccination site paused operations this week after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine. Two of the patients were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution." But the side effects were called "consistent with what can be expected" from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
- Winston County, Alabama, ranks last in terms of people who have been fully vaccinated in a state that has the country's lowest vaccination rate, according to federal statistics. To many in the county, the pandemic isn’t much of a concern. Businesses are open and relatively few people wear masks, even though Alabama’s rule requiring them to be worn in public wasn't scheduled to end until Friday.
- Americans are being warned to avoid traveling to Canada because of COVID-19 variants that are circulating around that nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending Americans not travel to Canada at this time, noting that even fully vaccinated travelers are at risk of getting and spreading the virus variants.
- The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships start sailing. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state because the industry generates billions for the economy.
