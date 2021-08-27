Nearly 90 Northeast organic dairy farms to lose their market

It will be a challenge for the 28 Vermont organic farms to find another buyer because “the organic market currently is not in a position to take on more milk or farmers,” Tebbetts said. Currently, there are three other buyers getting organic milk from Vermont farms.

“Not having a buyer for your milk is a really severe position to be in for these farmers,” Kempner said. “So we’re doing our best to make sure we’re seeking solutions for alternative markets for their milk but also make sure the farmers feel as individually supported as possible.”

NOFA-VT is part of a task force aimed at saving the farms that the Vermont Agriculture Agency has put together, in which farmers, organic buyers and the congressional delegation will take part, Tebbetts said.

Danone’s decision to end its contracts in the region is another hit to the overall dairy industry in Vermont, which each year loses farms, as conventional operations struggle with low milk prices paid to them and farms gets bigger. Kempner said it points to a loophole in organic regulations that allow large-scale organic farms to produce milk more cheaply.