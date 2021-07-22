Nebraska patrol officials defend mission to Mexican border

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials from the Nebraska State Patrol defended their state-funded mission to the U.S.-Mexican border on Thursday, arguing that they were answering a call for help from fellow law enforcement officers in Texas amid a surge in illegal border crossings.

Patrol officials described the situation in Del Rio, Texas, as a humanitarian crisis and said many locals welcomed them, despite criticism that the agency agreed not to seek repayment for the services it provided at Nebraska taxpayers' expense. The last of the 25 troopers who were deployed are expected to return Friday.

“When our law enforcement partners ask for help, other agencies respond,” Col. John Bolduc, the patrol's superintendent, said at a news conference with his boss, Gov. Pete Ricketts. "That’s what our team did here. Hopefully Nebraska is never in a situation where we need to make a similar request, but if we are, we know there will be others willing and able to step up and help out.”