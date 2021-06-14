Need for speed: Ledecky wins 400 but slower than expected

Andrew Wilson was second, just one-hundredth of a second behind. He is also expected to make the Olympic team. Missing out was national team veteran Nic Fink, who settled for third in 58.80.

Huske and Curzan knocked off 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia, who was known as Kelsi Worrell when she competed in Rio. Dahlia was fourth in the 100 fly — 37-hundreds behind the 16-year-old.

Huske is one the swimmers who benefited from an extra year of training when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed a year because of the pandemic.

She is set to attend Stanford in the fall.

“I feel like (the one-year delay) really helped me because I was able to work on my strength training,” Huske said. “I feel like it makes a big difference in my second 50. I tend to fly and die — how fast can I go out and hang on.”

In other events Monday night, defending Olympic champions Lilly King and Ryan Murphy advanced from the semifinals with the top times in their respective events. King bounced through the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.72, while Murphy set the pace in the 100 backstroke in 52.22.

The 2012 Olympic champion, 36-year-old Matt Grevers, also advanced to the final, as did Andrew in his second event of the session.