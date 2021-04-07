Neo-Nazi pleads guilty in journalist threat case

SEATTLE (AP) — An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states has pleaded guilty in federal court in Seattle.

Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged earlier this year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League, telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.”

Shea pleaded guilty to two of the counts in the five-count indictment: a conspiracy charge that carries up to five years in prison and interference with a federally protected activity, which carries up to 10. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Investigators said Shea made the point of the plot clear in a group chat with the other members in November 2019: “We will be postering journalists houses and media buildings to send a clear message that we too have leverage over them.” The plan was motivated by negative news coverage the Atomwaffen Division had received, they said.