Nevada coronavirus vaccination promotion ends with $1M prize

It put Nevada on a list of states offering unconventional incentives to revive sluggish vaccination programs amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and deaths attributed to the more contagious delta variant.

Nevada has about 3.1 million residents. About half the population age 12 or older, or 1.4 million, had received at least one shot by June 17, and almost 43% of eligible people were fully inoculated.

By Thursday, the population that received at least one shot had grown to more than 61% and the fully vaccinated percentage was almost 51%.

The number of vaccinations administered statewide — after peaking at more than 25,000 in mid-April — went down from about 7,000 per day in mid-June to fewer than 5,000 a day in mid-July before returning to around 7,000 daily in recent weeks.

The prize program made state residents who received at least one vaccination since December, along with vaccinated military members in Nevada and their dependents, automatically eligible to receive prizes ranging from fishing licenses to college tuition and cash prizes from $1,000 to $250,000.

The program had almost 2,000 winners, but just one grand prize winner of $1 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.