Nevada Democrats bypass state party, deepen internal split

The new state party chair, Judith Whitmer, decried the move as “profoundly dangerous” and said it puts Democratic incumbents at risk.

“Once again, we find ourselves disappointed but not surprised, but this time it’s regarding an insurgency within our own party instead of in the Republican Party,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Despite this ill-advised and undemocratic shift to a one-county strategy by some members of the party, we remain confident in our ability to do what we were tasked to do: elect Democrats to office in the State of Nevada and provide thoughtful leadership on progressive issues.”

Similar party infighting has popped up with state parties around the country before, with incumbents and national political groups showing little confidence in state parties and instead channeling their efforts through county parties.

It happened in Nevada in 2012, when national Republicans began working through the Washoe County GOP to support then-Sen. Dean Heller’s releection, rather than working through the state GOP and its leadership aligned with former GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul.