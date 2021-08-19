Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign for White House job

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall said Thursday she has accepted a position in President Joe Biden's administration and will resign from her job as lieutenant governor.

“In many ways, I will work on the same issues I have during my time in elected office: to ensure that the American Dream can be reached by all who seek it in Nevada and our country,” Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall will serve as senior advisor to governors in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and will continue as lieutenant governor until transitioning in late fall, according to her office.

“Her experience as a leader during Nevada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic will bolster the administration’s continued efforts to fight the pandemic and get as many Americans vaccinated as possible,” said Julie Rodriguez, the federal office's director.

The move, first reported by the Nevada Independent, allows Gov. Steve Sisolak to appoint a new lieutenant governor to serve until the 2022 election or leave the position vacant. Sisolak told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday that he was excited for Marshall and did not know if or when he would appoint a successor.