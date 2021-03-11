Nevada Supreme Court mulls appeal in 2019 quadruple homicide

She has pointed to “technological advances ... being utilized around the world’’ and suggests alternatives such as video hookups.

The defense argues that while such alternatives are used for gathering rudimentary information, they’re unacceptable in a capital case.

“The stakes are high,” said Dr. Antonio Puentes, a bilingual neuropsychologist who testified for the defense at a hearing last July. He said if “you want the real deal that stands up to science and stands up to any kind of legal challenge, then it is all face-to-face.”

Prosecutors haven’t responded since the Supreme Court set oral arguments. But they wrote in related filings opposing a stay in proceedings in district court — until after the high court rules — that Martinez-Guzman’s lawyers have made a “tactical decision” to wait until closer to the trial to file the disability motion because it will trigger an automatic stay.

They argue Nevada law specifies only that such motions cannot occur less than 10 days before the trial date and doesn’t address whether a judge can set a deadline further out.

“The matter has been continued due to circumstances beyond the direct control of all involved,” District Attorneys Chris Hicks of Washoe and Mark Jackson of Douglas wrote Monday.

While the delay benefits Martinez-Guzman by allowing more time to further investigate his disability motion, they said, “the effects of time wear on the recollection, health and availability of the witnesses that the state would use to support its case.”

