New Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan could exclude local councils

James Stang, an attorney representing the official torts claimants committee, which is charged with acting as a fiduciary in the bankruptcy case for all abuse victims, said the BSA’s valuation estimates seriously downplay the liability exposure of insurers.

“We think that is so understated it’s not even funny,” he said, adding that the TCC remains committed to a global resolution. ”... Based on our review as of this moment, the plan is not satisfactory to us, but we continue to work toward one that will treat people fairly.”

The tort claimants committee estimates the value of some 84,000 sexual abuse claims at about $103 billion.

The TCC, along with other attorneys representing abuse victims, has asked for court proceedings to establish a binding estimation of abuse claims to determine the BSA's aggregate liability on a year-by-year basis. They argue that the estimation process would clarify the liability of local councils and sponsoring organizations to help determine fair compensation for abuse victims.

The BSA opposes the estimation sought by victims’ attorneys and said in its revised plan that it would seek a nonbinding estimation of the BSA’s aggregate liability as part of the court proceedings to determine whether the judge will approve its plan.