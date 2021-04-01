New breed 'Law & Order' brings back NYPD detective Stabler

“I've known her by reputation for a long time,” Wolf said. “Over the last 30 years there's very few truly landmark shows, but ‘The L Word’ is one of them."

Chaiken is “not only skilled, she’s incredibly insightful about human emotion" and with a different “rhythm” than he has, Wolf said. He called that a necessity for “Organized Crime,” with Meloni's Stabler among the most ”pre-Miranda cops on television."

In other words, the sort of law enforcement officer who didn't like to play by the rules, such as informing a person under arrest of their rights — the sort of character that TV once routinely celebrated as heroic.

“What she had to do was keep that character intact, but soften and change him in a believable manner that got him into the present, so that’s he’s not a dinosaur," Wolf said. "Not an easy thing to do.”

The franchise’s theme music will be featured, with what he fondly calls yet another “Goldberg Variations” — a reference to Bach’s 19th-century aria and its 30 iterations. The “Law & Order” tune is practically an American standard, given the original show’s ubiquity in reruns and the enduring “Law & Order: SVU,” now in its 22nd season with Mariska Hargitay.