New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?

To be eligible for the money, most districts will have to offer in-person learning for all elementary school grades. But the law does not require a return to classrooms for most middle and high school students and does not mandate how long the students must be in classrooms.

That's prompted fears that some districts could return students just one day per week and still be eligible for the money.

OpenSchoolsCA, a parents’ group that has advocated for in-person schooling, called the legislation “another failed attempt" at reopening classrooms that won’t be enough to persuade many districts, especially in large cities.

In San Diego, mother-of-two Liz Ingle is already fearful of what the fall will bring.

“We’re all feeling like if we don’t get all of our kids on campus before the end of the year, the chance that they’re going to open in hybrid in fall is more likely,” Ingle said.

She doubts the plan, which gives schools the option of opening or not, will compel districts to move any faster.

“We’ve already seen that when they have choices they don’t move very quickly,” said Ingle, who plans to join one of several rallies next weekend to mark the anniversary of schools closing.