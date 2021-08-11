New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America

Estimates suggest the new numbers may show fewer than half of U.S. residents under 18 are white, while more than three-quarters of those over 65 are white.

The ripple effects from these changes can be complex, said Manuel Pastor, a sociology professor at the University of Southern California. Pastor says he believes an aging white population's anxiety about racial and ethnic changes helped lead to the rise of former President Donald Trump.

“You've got an aging white electorate that does not seem to be willing to make the investments in a young population that propels people to success — schools, infrastructure," Pastor said. “There's a portion of the population — myself included — who's delighted by Korean taco trucks popping up ... But, on the other hand, there are people who feel a great dislocation and loss of personal identity.”

For some, the rising population of people of color means new political empowerment. Tarrant County used to be among the nation’s most Republican-leaning, big-city counties, but recent elections show how the changing demographics are shifting it toward Democrats. Last year, President Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the county in almost a half-century. While a Republican mayor was elected earlier this year, a group of young, diverse Democrats swept into the Forth Worth City Council.