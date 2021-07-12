New child tax credit payments start this week. Here's how the IRS is trying to make sure families don't miss out

Plus, non-citizens seeking the individual taxpayer identification numbers (ITIN) from the IRS that they need to file for the credit for their children who are citizens face long delays, said Lipman.

But she is confident that more people will take notice once the $300 checks start hitting the bank accounts of their friends and family later this week.

"Once we explain to them that you can get your money when you file your taxes or you can get this money during the year to help you with your day-to-day expenses, that's the motivation right there," said Pat Smith, program director at Nevada Free Taxes Coalition, which has two sites in Las Vegas that will help residents file their returns through mid-October. "Most of these folks are living on the edge anyway. So any little bit that's coming in monthly is going to help them."

The potential to get a $750 monthly credit for her three teen boys is what drew Ivelisse Vasquez to the IRS office in lower Manhattan last month to file her return. A house cleaner who lost her job in the pandemic, Vasquez saw information about the enhanced benefit on her phone. She said she could use the funds to help pay her rent and bills, as well as school supplies for her children.