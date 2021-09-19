New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

NEW YORK (AP) — New details have emerged about a brawl outside a popular New York City restaurant between several out-of-town visitors and an employee over the restaurant's requirement that the guests show proof of vaccination.

Attorneys for Carmine's and for three women from Texas who are facing charges in connection with the melee last Thursday told the New York Times that the women had provided documentation of COVID-19 vaccinations but that the altercation escalated after two men who joined the party didn't have proof.

The restaurant hostess, who is white, seen being attacked in a video shot by an onlooker suggested the vaccination cards were fake, spoke condescendingly to the group, who are Black, and used a racial slur, an attorney for the women told the Times.

The dispute was “mutual combat,” Justin Moore said.

Carolyn Richmond, an attorney representing Carmine's, denied the claim, writing in an email to The Times that “nothing about this incident suggests race was an issue.”