WASHINGTON — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump in recent months turned over to federal investigators additional documents with classified markings as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.

The lawyers also provided an empty folder with classified markings, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation.

A Justice Department special counsel has been investigating the retention by Trump of hundreds of documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents who served a search warrant at the property in August recovered roughly 100 classified documents, including records classified at the top-secret level. A federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for months.

ABC News first reported the discovery of the additional documents.

The person familiar with the matter said a handful of pages with classified markings were found during a search weeks ago at the Mar-a-Lago complex that was supervised by the Trump legal team, and were promptly provided to the Justice Department. The documents were found in a box containing thousands of pages, the person said.

Separately on Friday, the FBI searched the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence and found an additional document with classified markings, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive documents. FBI officials also have searched the Delaware homes of President Joe Biden after his lawyers found documents with classified markings at his former office in Washington and at his Wilmington property.

Pence adviser Devin O'Malley said the Department of Justice completed "a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours" and removed "one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president's counsel."

The search, described as consensual, came after Pence was subpoenaed in a separate investigation into efforts by Trump to overturn the 2020 election and as Pence contemplates a Republican bid for the White House in 2024.

Pence is the third current or former top U.S. official, joining Trump and President Joe Biden, to have their homes scoured by FBI agents for classified records.

The willingness of Pence and Biden to permit the FBI to search their homes, and to present themselves as fully cooperative, reflects a desire to avoid the drama that enveloped Trump last year and resulted in the Justice Department having to get a warrant to inspect his Florida property.

A member of Pence’s legal team was at the home during Friday’s search and the FBI was given what was described as unrestricted access to search for documents with classified markings, documents that could be classified but without markings and any other documents subject to the Presidential Records Act.

Pence and his wife were out of state.

O'Malley said Pence directed his legal team to continue to cooperate with the DOJ and "to be fully transparent through the conclusion of this matter."

The FBI already took possession of what Pence's lawyer previously described as a "small number of documents" that were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to Pence's Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Separate special counsels have been investigating the discovery of documents with classification markings at Biden's home in Delaware and his former Washington office, as well as Trump's Florida estate. Officials are trying to determine whether Trump or anyone on his team criminally obstructed the probe in refusing to turn over the documents before the FBI seizure.

In yet another document development, emails released late Friday revealed that after the National Archives became aware of the discovery of the classified papers at Biden's former Washington office, Archives officials requested and received papers that had been shipped to a law office in Boston by the president’s personal attorney. No classified documents were believed to be in the Boston documents.

The circumstances of the Biden and Pence cases are markedly different from that of Trump.

Pence, according to his lawyer Greg Jacob, requested a review by his attorneys of records stored at his home "out of an abundance of caution" during the uproar over the discovery of classified documents at Biden's home and former private office.

When the Pence documents were discovered on Jan. 16 among four boxes transferred to Pence's home during the transition, Jacob said, they were secured in a locked safe and reported to the National Archives. FBI agents then collected them.

Material found in the boxes came mostly from the Naval Observatory residence where Pence lived while he was vice president. Other material came from a West Wing office drawer.

Pence said he was unaware the documents were in his possession but took responsibility for them.

The National Archives last month asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for classified documents following news of the Biden and Pence discoveries.