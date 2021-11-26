 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 variant spreads in Africa: What you need to know

The discovery of two imported cases of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant COVID-19 variant in Hong Kong suggests the new variant is likely already in international circulation, an expert in public health told Reuters on Friday (November 26).

South African scientists have identified a new version of the coronavirus this week that they say is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Gauteng, the country's most populous province.

It's unclear where the new variant actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has also been seen in travelers to Hong Kong and Botswana.

Latest updates:

  • The European Union's executive proposed stopping air travel from southern Africa to counter spread of new COVID-19 variant.
  • The Israeli Health Ministry says new coronavirus variant detected in traveler who returned from Malawi.
