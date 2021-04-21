New data reassuring for COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy

A society representative said the group has not evaluated the latest evidence on Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

An American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists representative said the CDC report is promising but that longer-term follow-up is needed. That group has said previously that COVID-19 vaccination should be available to pregnant women and to those who are breastfeeding, and many pregnant U.S. women have chosen to be vaccinated.

Although pregnant women were excluded from studies that led to emergency authorization for the vaccines, evidence showed no harms in women who were unknowingly pregnant when they enrolled.

Dr. Laura Riley, ob-gyn chair at New York's Weill Cornell Medicine, said the new results are reassuring.

‘’It is great to have data to share with our patients who continue to weigh the risks and benefits of vaccination," she said. “They know the potential complications of COVID infection in pregnancy and now there is some safety data in human pregnancies.’’

Pregnant women who become infected with the coronavirus face elevated risks for complications including intensive-care hospitalization, premature births and death.