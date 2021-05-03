New Deal: Colorado-national consortium buys community papers

The project is an ambitious new chapter for The Sun, which was created in 2018 by journalists who left The Denver Post amid budget and staff cuts made by the newspaper’s New York-based hedge fund owners. The Sun's newsroom has grown steadily ever since — and Larry Ryckman, its editor-in-chief, wants the nation to take note of the new venture.

“The fact is we all know who's first in line to buy struggling newspapers: hedge funds and the occasional billionaire. But waiting for a billionaire to come to the rescue on a white horse isn't much of a business plan. It's not a business plan at all,” Ryckman said.

“That’s why we created The Colorado Sun. We felt there is a better way to produce quality journalism. It was up to us to save the day and provide a counternarrative to the expectation that it's inevitable that hedge funds will win. I don't accept that,” Ryckman said.

The new Sun-Trust pilot venture is “an opportunity to keep these local newspapers in local hands — their institutional knowledge of the towns they serve, their mission to keep their citizens informed, their commitment to democracy,” Ryckman added.

As newspapers deal with declines in advertising and circulation revenues, many have turned to new business models in an effort to find long-term viability.