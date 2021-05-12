New details emerge in fatal shootings of California police

Giron's friends told The San Luis Obispo Tribune that he had suffered from mental illness that worsened during the pandemic after losing his job at a climbing gym called The Pad Climbing. Known to the local rock-climbing community as “Eddie,” Giron was a former gym employee who allegedly burglarized it early Monday morning, according to an Instagram post by the gym.

The gym's CEO, Kristin Horowitz, told the newspaper on Monday that she believed the business lost up to $20,000 in equipment. Authorities on Tuesday said they had recovered some stolen property at Giron's home but would not say if any of it belonged to The Pad.

Nasim Delavari, a friend of Giron's since 2016 who was also a rock climber, told The Tribune that she came to understand that Giron had a hard upbringing. He had developed issues with alcoholism, she told the newspaper, and suffered from some degree of mental illness which included symptoms such as paranoia. She said he began to spiral after losing his job at the gym, but she did not know the circumstances that led to it.