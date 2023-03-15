On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Atmospheric river slamming California with heavy rain and snow is expected to start easing up.

» The U.S. military says a Russian warplane struck the propeller of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, causing American forces to bring the unmanned aircraft down in international waters.

» A federal judge will hear arguments in a high-stakes court case that could threaten access to medication abortion and blunt the authority of U.S. drug regulators.

» President Joe Biden will highlight the stark differences in how Democrats are tackling skyrocketing drug prices compared to their Republican counterparts as he gears up for an expected reelection announcement.

» Vermont has agreed to a legal settlement that will allow a Connecticut woman to be the first out-of-stater to take advantage of its decade-old law that allows people who are terminally ill to end their own lives.

» Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos of New York has filed paperwork indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign.

» In sports, several NFL players are on the move, the NCAA basketball tournament opens play, the Raptors take down the Nuggets, and the Blackhawks stun the Bruins.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» The U.S. military said a Russian warplane struck the propeller of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea, causing America forces to bring the unmanned aircraft down in international waters.

» Forecasters are warning of more flooding and potentially damaging winds as a new atmospheric river pushes into a swamped California.

» Ohio has filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental damage caused by a fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month.

» Stocks closed higher after a report showed inflation is still high, though no more than expected.

» The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water, saying it could prevent thousands of illnesses.

» Chevron has not complied with a new California law requiring it to disclose data on pricing.

» President Joe Biden says he plans to deliver the eulogy at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, who remains under hospice care at his home in south Georgia.

» Facebook parent Meta will slash another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

» A class action lawsuit is being filed against the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, its CEO and its chief financial officer, saying that company didn’t disclose the risks that future interest rate increases would have on its business.

» Dick Fosbury, the lanky leaper who completely revamped the technical discipline of high jump and won an Olympic gold medal with his “Fosbury Flop,” has died at age 76.