New enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers

People can get help from the government to buy coverage in these marketplaces, depending on their income.

Those who make between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level are eligible for assistance with premium payments in the form of tax credits. This year, the high end of that range amounts to $106,000 for a family of four.

Shoppers first have to estimate their annual income to get this help. That can be tricky when counting unemployment pay or income from a temporary job. Those who estimate too low — and wind up getting more help than they should — will have to pay back all or part of the assistance at tax time.

CONSIDER MEDICAID

People who have lost their jobs and have no income may qualify for Medicaid before unemployment pay starts. That program bases eligibility on current income, not what’s estimated for the year. Marketplace websites or health insurance navigators can help shoppers determine whether they qualify.

“Don’t assume you aren’t eligible. It's really worth it to look into it,” Pollitz said. “Medicaid is catching a lot of people.”

SHOPPING ASSISTANCE