 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Era Cap CEO charged after parking lot altercation

  • Updated
  • 0
New Era Cap CEO Charged

FILE - Chris Koch, President and CEO of New Era Cap Co., the official on-field cap of the National Football League and the Buffalo Bills, talks during a press conference, Aug. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Koch was arraigned on a felony charge on Monday, May 9, 2022, after allegedly driving his vehicle toward a man during an argument and hitting the man's car.

 Gary Wiepert - freelancer, FR170498 AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New Era Cap CEO Christopher Koch was arraigned on a felony charge Monday after allegedly driving his vehicle toward a man during an argument, forcing him to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Koch, 61, was released without bail after appearing in City Court on a felony reckless endangerment charge. The judge issued a no-contact order on behalf of the alleged victim, who was not identified.

Koch is accused of arguing with the man in the parking lot of a Buffalo restaurant Saturday evening and intentionally driving toward him when he got out of his vehicle.

The man hurt his hand while jumping out of the way to avoid being hit, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a news release. Koch then hit the man's vehicle, damaging the passenger side, the prosecutor said.

Koch's attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. A spokesman for New Era did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

People are also reading…

Koch is due back in court May 25. The charge carries a maximum seven-year prison term.

New Era, headquartered in Buffalo, supplies caps for Major League Baseball, and also makes the official sideline and on-court caps for the NFL and NBA.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippines: Painful legacy of President Duterte's "War on drugs"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News